Dr. Tara Haston, MD
Dr. Tara Haston, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
- Emergency Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1528354503
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Emergency Medicine
- Augusta University Medical Center
