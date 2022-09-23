Dr. Tara Hrobowski-Blackman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrobowski-Blackman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Hrobowski-Blackman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tara Hrobowski-Blackman, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Sun Coast Hospital.
Dr. Hrobowski-Blackman works at
HCA Florida Advanced Cardiothoracic Surgery1551 West Bay Dr Ste 101, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 349-6729Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Sun Coast Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Best Dr I have ever had! Top notch care!! She listens, spends the time with you and orders appropriate tests anytime I have a issue. Nothing gets put to the side or overlooked. Her nurse Tiffany is fabulous also. I am beyond happy with the care I receive.
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- English
- Rush University Medical Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Hrobowski-Blackman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hrobowski-Blackman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hrobowski-Blackman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hrobowski-Blackman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hrobowski-Blackman works at
Dr. Hrobowski-Blackman has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hrobowski-Blackman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hrobowski-Blackman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hrobowski-Blackman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hrobowski-Blackman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hrobowski-Blackman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.