Dr. Tara Huston, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (55)
Map Pin Small East Setauket, NY
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tara Huston, MD

Dr. Tara Huston, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Huston works at Stony Brook Surgical Associates in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    24 Research Way Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-4666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Breast Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Breast Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Skin Grafts
Breast Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Breast Ptosis
Secondary Malignancies
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominal Pain
Benign Tumor
Bone Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lump
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gallstones
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Lip Cancer
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction
Lobular Carconima
Osteosarcoma
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Thyroid Nodule
Traumatic Brain Injury
Umbilical Hernia
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Dr. Huston is wonderful. She’s quite knowledgeable, friendly and skilled and manages to puts you at ease. Tina her assistant was great too. The office actually called me to come in earlier than my scheduled appt time since I was coming from a MOHS procedure with another doctor …very accommodating. Sadly, the front staff isn’t always the friendliest and they pretty much ignore you until they MUST address you. Wish the front desk was more helpful and welcoming.
    — Nov 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tara Huston, MD
    About Dr. Tara Huston, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811154586
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Huston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huston works at Stony Brook Surgical Associates in East Setauket, NY. View the full address on Dr. Huston’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Huston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

