Dr. Tara Huston, MD
Dr. Tara Huston, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery24 Research Way Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4666
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Huston is wonderful. She’s quite knowledgeable, friendly and skilled and manages to puts you at ease. Tina her assistant was great too. The office actually called me to come in earlier than my scheduled appt time since I was coming from a MOHS procedure with another doctor …very accommodating. Sadly, the front staff isn’t always the friendliest and they pretty much ignore you until they MUST address you. Wish the front desk was more helpful and welcoming.
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. Huston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huston accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Huston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.