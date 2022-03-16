Overview of Dr. Tara Iyengar, MD

Dr. Tara Iyengar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Univ. Hosp. and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Iyengar works at Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.