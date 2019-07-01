Overview

Dr. Tara Jarreau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Pointe Coupee General Hospital.



Dr. Jarreau works at Louisiana Cardiology Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.