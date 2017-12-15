Overview

Dr. Tara Kaufmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Kaufmann works at Stony Brook Dermatology Associates in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.