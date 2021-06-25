Dr. Kimbason has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tara Kimbason, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tara Kimbason, MD
Dr. Tara Kimbason, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Central Maine Medical Center and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Kimbason works at
Dr. Kimbason's Office Locations
-
1
Tallahassee Mem Neurosrgry Ctr1401 Centerville Rd Ste 504, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-5001
-
2
Fort Wayne Neurology11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 425-6780
-
3
Central Maine Neurology10 Minot Ave, Auburn, ME 04210 Directions (207) 795-2927
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Maine Medical Center
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kimbason?
Dr Kimbason is an accomplished dedicated neurologist and she is uptodate with novel treatments of Parkinson's patients She represents in my a new generation of neurologists and she inspired in me an optimism to fight this as yet incurable disease.
About Dr. Tara Kimbason, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1427324888
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimbason accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimbason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimbason works at
Dr. Kimbason has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Tremor and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimbason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimbason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimbason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimbason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimbason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.