Overview of Dr. Tara Kirkpatrick, MD

Dr. Tara Kirkpatrick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Fillmore County Hospital, Nemaha County Hospital and Thayer County Health Services.



Dr. Kirkpatrick works at Lincoln Surgical Hospital in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.