Dr. Tara Larkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Larkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Larkin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fleming Island, FL.
Dr. Larkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Primary Care1570 ISLAND LN, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 264-1204
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larkin?
Awesome doctor. She listened, she explained and she did the most comprehensive exam I have had in years. We are so lucky to have her as our new doctor.
About Dr. Tara Larkin, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1316552714
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larkin accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larkin works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Larkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.