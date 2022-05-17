Overview of Dr. Tara Mangat, MD

Dr. Tara Mangat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Mangat works at Adult And Geriatric Psychiatry in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.