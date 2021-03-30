Dr. Tara Martinez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Martinez, DO
Dr. Tara Martinez, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Palm Beach General Surgery LLC12953 Palms West Dr Ste 201, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 439-0961Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Surgical Specialist of Long Island, PC329 E Main St Ste 2, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 257-5533
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Excellent experience. Recommended by my internal medicine doctor as a kind, knowledgeable and skilled surgeon, Dr. Martinez lived up to the praise. I am so glad I found her.
About Dr. Tara Martinez, DO
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Minimally Invasive Colon and Rectal Surgery Fellowship
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.