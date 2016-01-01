Overview of Dr. Tara Menon, MD

Dr. Tara Menon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Menon works at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.