Dr. Tara Morrison, MD
Overview of Dr. Tara Morrison, MD
Dr. Tara Morrison, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Morrison's Office Locations
Katy Office18300 Katy Fwy Ste 305, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 578-1910
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Never felt rushed and put me at ease with her answers. I highly recommend Dr Morrison.
About Dr. Tara Morrison, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Wake Forest University
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Otolaryngology
