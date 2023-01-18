See All General Dentists in Sterling, VA
Dr. Tara Moshiri, DDS

Cosmetic Dentistry
5.0 (58)
24 years of experience

Dr. Tara Moshiri, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Sterling, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Moshiri works at Artiste Dentistry LLC: Tara Moshiri, DDS in Sterling, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
    Artiste Dentistry LLC: Tara Moshiri, DDS
    46090 Lake Center Plz Ste 107, Sterling, VA 20165
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Contouring (Dental) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Denture Consultation Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lumineers® Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Removable Denture Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Solstice
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2023
    No matter the complexity of my occasional tooth repairs and difficult reconstructions of old fillings, Dr. Moshiri always works magic with her cheerful professionalism, well-honed problem-solving skills, excellent personal communications, and creative artistry. I am very grateful for her services and advice over the past 12 years. I rely on her ethics and judgements with great peace of mind. Dr. Moshiri's practice also features a high quality, dedicated staff.
    Brian M. — Jan 18, 2023
    • Cosmetic Dentistry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
    • 1043422496
    West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Dr. Tara Moshiri, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moshiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moshiri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moshiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moshiri works at Artiste Dentistry LLC: Tara Moshiri, DDS in Sterling, VA. View the full address on Dr. Moshiri’s profile.

    Dr. Moshiri speaks Arabic, Persian, Spanish and Turkish.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Moshiri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moshiri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moshiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moshiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

