Dr. Tara Nath, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Nath, DMD
Overview
Dr. Tara Nath, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Converse, TX.
Dr. Nath works at
Locations
-
1
Conversedentist.com6634 Binz Engleman Rd Ste 109, Converse, TX 78109 Directions (210) 866-8020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nath?
About Dr. Tara Nath, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1912559840
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nath accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nath using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nath works at
Dr. Nath has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.