Dr. Tara Paige, MD
Overview of Dr. Tara Paige, MD
Dr. Tara Paige, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Paige's Office Locations
- 1 800 Walnut St Fl 15, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is simply phenomenal. She is a rare doctor these days who takes time to listen, explain, and call back. She goes above and beyond. Incredibly competent. The only doc I’ve ever had who did not cause pain when doing an endometrial biopsy.
About Dr. Tara Paige, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
