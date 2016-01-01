Dr. Tara Prokop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prokop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Prokop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tara Prokop, MD
Dr. Tara Prokop, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.
Dr. Prokop works at
Dr. Prokop's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Associates645 N Arlington Ave Ste 620, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 329-2525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prokop?
About Dr. Tara Prokop, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1457471559
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prokop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prokop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prokop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prokop works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Prokop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prokop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prokop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prokop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.