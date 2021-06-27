Overview

Dr. Tara Quesnell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Quesnell works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.