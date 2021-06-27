Dr. Tara Quesnell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quesnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Quesnell, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tara Quesnell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.
The Research Center of Southern California LLC6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions
NORTH COUNTY NEUROLOGY ASSOCIATES dba THE NEUROLOGY CENTER1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Palomar Medical Center2185 Citracado Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
She is an amazing Neurologist. She is very kind and patient. I 1000% would recommend her to anyone!
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1619288172
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
