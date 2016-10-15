Overview

Dr. Tara Rumbarger, MD is a Dermatologist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University.



Dr. Rumbarger works at Rumbarger & Schiro Mds in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.