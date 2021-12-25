Dr. Tara Sarabakhsh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarabakhsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Sarabakhsh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tara Sarabakhsh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge18460 Roscoe Blvd Fl 3, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 885-5480
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- Care 1st Health Plan
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- LACare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- SCAN Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
It's rare to find a Dr. that listens well and spends a fair amount of time with the patient. She has a great demeanor and I felt her to be very trustworthy.
About Dr. Tara Sarabakhsh, DO
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1629430186
Education & Certifications
- Northridge Family Medicine
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarabakhsh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarabakhsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarabakhsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarabakhsh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarabakhsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarabakhsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarabakhsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.