Dr. Tara Schaab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tara Schaab, MD
Dr. Tara Schaab, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hutchinson, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schaab works at
Dr. Schaab's Office Locations
-
1
Hutchinson - Minnesota Retina Associates at Regional Eye Center1455 Montreal St SE, Hutchinson, MN 55350 Directions (612) 355-6510
-
2
Bloomington Office - Retina9801 DuPont Ave S Ste 110, Bloomington, MN 55431 Directions (612) 355-6510
-
3
Golden Valley - Retina8501 Golden Valley Rd Ste 200, Golden Valley, MN 55427 Directions (612) 355-6510
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaab?
This visit was just to examine my left eye to make sure it's doing ok without further injections. Everything went smoothly and the scan results were good.
About Dr. Tara Schaab, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1538586482
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
- St Vincent Hospital and Health Care Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaab has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schaab works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaab. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaab.
