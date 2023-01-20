Overview of Dr. Tara Schaab, MD

Dr. Tara Schaab, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hutchinson, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schaab works at Minnesota Retina Associates in Hutchinson, MN with other offices in Bloomington, MN and Golden Valley, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.