Overview of Dr. Tara Scott, DPM

Dr. Tara Scott, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Scott works at Dr. Tameka Parham Taylor, PLLC in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.