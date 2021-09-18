Dr. Tara Scott, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Scott, DPM
Overview of Dr. Tara Scott, DPM
Dr. Tara Scott, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
Dr. Tameka Parham Taylor, Foot & Ankle Specialist29425 Northwestern Hwy Ste 125, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 557-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:15pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best DPM’S around.
About Dr. Tara Scott, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972535862
Education & Certifications
- Kern Hospital and Medical Center
- Baltimore VA Hosp
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.