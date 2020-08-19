Overview

Dr. Tara Shani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Shani works at SHANI, TARA H, M.D. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.