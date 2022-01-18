Dr. Tara Starr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Starr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tara Starr, MD
Dr. Tara Starr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Starr works at
Dr. Starr's Office Locations
-
1
East Bay Eye Associates2999 Regent St Ste 701, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 843-4613
-
2
Richard I Gracer MD895 Moraga Rd Ste 15, Lafayette, CA 94549 Directions (510) 225-5739
-
3
Sheldon C. Brown M.d. Inc.2900 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 843-4613
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alameda Alliance
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Starr?
Wish I could give 100 stars. Dr. Starr performed laser cataract surgery on two of my eyes. I read a book for the first time without glasses since I was 25. I don't need glasses not for near or for distance and my work is in graphics and photography. I have no problem driving at night either. I feel much safer and confident with my new implants. I am glad she gave me all the possible options and explained them with both videos and in person. I was very comfortable with my final decision and the results were great. Very dedicated, available and up to date, both Dr. Starr and her staff.
About Dr. Tara Starr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1124150065
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Washington
- Stanford University
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starr works at
Dr. Starr speaks Mandarin, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Starr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.