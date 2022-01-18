Overview of Dr. Tara Starr, MD

Dr. Tara Starr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Starr works at East Bay Eye Associates in Berkeley, CA with other offices in Lafayette, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.