Dr. Tara Swanson, MD
Overview of Dr. Tara Swanson, MD
Dr. Tara Swanson, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Iowa School of Medicine - Iowa City and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Swanson's Office Locations
Kansas City Pediatric Cardiology Associates4150 N Mulberry Dr Ste 150, Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 393-6076
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tara Swanson, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Boston
- Yale -- New Haven Hospital
- University of Iowa School of Medicine - Iowa City
- Pediatric Cardiology
