Dr. Tara Talwar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tara Talwar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Tara Talwar MD PC11144 Tesson Ferry Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Directions (314) 842-4181
Mercy Hospital South10010 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-4310
Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology - 10012 Kennerly10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 102, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5911
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I was satisfied with my care while I was a patient with Dr. Talwar. She was always professional and courteous. The doctor took time to answer my questions and explain procedures, recommendations etc. Her staff was courteous and friendly.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1962453761
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Talwar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talwar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talwar has seen patients for Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Talwar speaks Hindi.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Talwar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.