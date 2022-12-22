Dr. Tara Ulmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Ulmer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spearfish, SD.
Dr. Ulmer's Office Locations
Monument Health Spearfish Clinic1445 North Ave, Spearfish, SD 57783 Directions (605) 644-4170
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and great with my kids! Glad to have her here in Spearfish.
About Dr. Tara Ulmer, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulmer.
