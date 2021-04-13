Dr. Tara Whelan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Whelan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tara Whelan, DO is a Dermatologist in Westerly, RI.
Dr. Whelan works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Medical Group45 East Ave, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 637-4186
Hospital Affiliations
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whelan?
I have seen Dr Whelan numerous time and I couldn't be happier with her and her practice. She will get you in very quickly if you have something that you are concerned about and is very attentive to your concerns
About Dr. Tara Whelan, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1619273042
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whelan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whelan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whelan works at
Dr. Whelan has seen patients for Rash, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whelan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Whelan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whelan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.