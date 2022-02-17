See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Tara Wiebe, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tara Wiebe, MD

Dr. Tara Wiebe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Wiebe works at Integrated OB/Gyn at Parker in Aurora, CO with other offices in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wiebe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHPG Southlands Women's Health
    6069 S SOUTHLANDS PKWY, Aurora, CO 80016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 649-3090
  2. 2
    Pinnacle Women's Healthcare At Parker
    9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 400, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 840-1135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. Tara Wiebe, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225109531
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado
    Medical Education
    • University of South Dakota
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Wiebe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiebe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiebe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiebe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiebe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiebe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiebe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

