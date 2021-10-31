Overview of Dr. Tara Wilson, MD

Dr. Tara Wilson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.