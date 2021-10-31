Dr. Tara Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Wilson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Utica Park Clinic Breast Care1245 S Utica Ave Ste 202, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-3840Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Wilson is highly educated and experienced. She treated me like an equal as we discussed our options for treatment. She not only made sure I knew where I stood with cancer, but went out of her way to tell me in person. I was a complete stranger, and she worked hard during a Pandemic and saved my life. Double Mastectomy, no pain afterward, and at the gym a month later!
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1922176429
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Portsmouth, Va
- Uniformed Services University Of Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD
- Pepperdine University, Malibu, Ca
- General Surgery
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Burn Injuries and Gallstones, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
