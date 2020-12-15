Dr. Tara Winchester, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winchester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Winchester, DO
Dr. Tara Winchester, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Dr. Winchester's Office Locations
Advanced Womens Care Inc.1111 Boardman Canfield Rd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 965-0909
Surgical Hospital At Southwood7630 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Winchester is amazing! I cannot say enough good things about her. I came to her after having a terrible experience with a different GYN who was so careless with her patients. I had health concerns in the past that weren’t currently affecting me and just mentioning it to Dr. Winchester along with my family history made her immediately do an ultrasound and run bloodwork. She did both the day of my very first appointment. I didn’t need to worry about scheduling another time or going to another office because they provide all services there. She really listened to what I had to say and took the time to explain everything to me. She is wonderful and I’m thankful I found her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
