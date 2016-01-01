Dr. Gadiraju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taraka Vijaya Gadiraju, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Taraka Vijaya Gadiraju, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences/Katuri Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Gadiraju works at
Locations
Warren Clinic Cardiology6151 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-5300
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Taraka Vijaya Gadiraju, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1356621353
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Berkshire Medical Center - Hillcrest Campus
- Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences/Katuri Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
