Dr. Taral Patel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Zangmeister Cancer Center3100 Plaza Properties Blvd, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 383-6000Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Kind Man! Dr. Patel has seen and treated several of my friends unfortunately. He is always certain to make sure that we’re doing everything we can with testing etc. to get it right for his patients! The office staff is exceptional and always there for my family when they call ! Does Zangmeister certainly has cancer care at the highest priority!
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1780632828
- U Cincinnati
- Ceme/Mount Sinai Medical Center Program
- Cook Co Hosp
- Medical College Baroda
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.