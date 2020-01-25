Overview

Dr. Tarandeep Kaur, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Sri Guru Ram Das Institute Of Medical Sciences and Research, Amritsar, India and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Kaur works at Dignity Health Medical Group Merced in Merced, CA with other offices in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.