Dr. Tarandeep Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarandeep Kaur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tarandeep Kaur, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Sri Guru Ram Das Institute Of Medical Sciences and Research, Amritsar, India and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Kaur works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group315 Mercy Ave Ste 400, Merced, CA 95340 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
DHMG - Stockton Specialty and Family782 E Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- San Joaquin Foundation for Medical Care
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaur?
Dr Kaur is responsive to patient needs and is willing to explain her medical decisions
About Dr. Tarandeep Kaur, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- Female
- 1558793760
Education & Certifications
- Endocrinology - University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas
- Residency - Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron, Ohio, Completed 2016
- Internship - Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron, Ohio, Completed 2014
- Sri Guru Ram Das Institute Of Medical Sciences and Research, Amritsar, India
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaur accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaur using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaur works at
Dr. Kaur speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.