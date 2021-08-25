See All Rheumatologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. Taraneh Mehrani, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (15)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Taraneh Mehrani, MD

Dr. Taraneh Mehrani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital

Dr. Mehrani works at Baptist Premier in Jackson, MS with other offices in Oak Creek, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehrani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Premier Medical Group
    1200 N State St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 352-2273
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group at Oak Creek
    8020 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 647-3920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 25, 2021
    Best Dr . Ever !! She has so much caring and atencion for her pacients needs ' in 15 years i never had a amasing Dr .human being I miss her very much .. hoping she comes back soon my health is in the air sadly ;( until i find some one similar . god bless her and her family ..????????????????
    Shasia M Hernandez Lopez — Aug 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Taraneh Mehrani, MD
    About Dr. Taraneh Mehrani, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114108644
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
    Residency
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehrani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

