Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Women's Health Center207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
Mt Sinai Fclty Practice Assocs Gync5 E 98th St # 22, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-7952
NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, NY355 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I went to Dr. Shirazian for a second opinion, and I'm so grateful I did. The first gyn I saw said my only choice was an open hysterectomy, and was very dismissive of my concerns. During our 40 minute consult, Dr. Shirazian answered all my questions, and gave me three options, as well as her thoughts on them. I felt heard and validated, and she followed up with a phone call when I had further questions. The surgery itself went really smoothly, and the entire care team was kind and considerate. I am so grateful that I was referred to Dr. Shirazian and would not hesitate to recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Brown Medical School
- Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
Dr. Shirazian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirazian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirazian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirazian has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirazian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shirazian speaks Persian and Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirazian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirazian.
