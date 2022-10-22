Dr. Tarang Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarang Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tarang Sharma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Ohio State University Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Columbus Endocrine Consultants6790 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 602-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sharma is everything you could want in a doctor!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912941402
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.