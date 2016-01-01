Dr. Taras Didenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Didenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Taras Didenko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Didenko works at
Locations
-
1
Taras W. Didenko MD999 N Plaza Dr Ste 270, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Taras Didenko, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1699921221
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Loyola University, Stritch School of Medicine
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Universty Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Didenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Didenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Didenko works at
Dr. Didenko speaks Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
Dr. Didenko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Didenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Didenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Didenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.