Dr. Taras Kucher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kucher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taras Kucher, MD
Overview of Dr. Taras Kucher, MD
Dr. Taras Kucher, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Darien, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pavlov State Med University Of St Petersburg and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Kucher works at
Dr. Kucher's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Advanced Pediatrics85 Old Kings Hwy N, Darien, CT 06820 Directions (203) 299-1699Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 11:30am
-
2
Stratford Office495 Hawley Ln Ste 2A, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (844) 482-7285
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Exchange
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kucher?
About Dr. Taras Kucher, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1942210851
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- University Of Pennsylvania Med Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Pavlov State Med University Of St Petersburg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kucher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kucher accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kucher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kucher works at
Dr. Kucher has seen patients for Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kucher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kucher speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kucher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kucher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kucher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kucher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.