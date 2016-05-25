Overview of Dr. Taras Masnyk, MD

Dr. Taras Masnyk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Masnyk works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulator Implantation, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.