Dr. Tarcisio Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tarcisio Diaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
1
Tarcisio C. Diaz MD Endocrinology900 S Main St Ste 100, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 738-9081
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. I really appreciate his positive and calm approach to diabetes care. His knowledge and expertise is amazing. I look forward to appointments because I am encouraged and enlightened by each visit. He is patient with the many questions I ask, and always explains thoroughly any answer. He listens to me which I appreciate as well. I highly recommend Dr Diaz.
About Dr. Tarcisio Diaz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Tagalog
- 1346379583
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Wayne State U Affil Hosps
- U of the East
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz speaks Tagalog.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.