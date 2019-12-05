Overview of Dr. Tareck Kadrie, MD

Dr. Tareck Kadrie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Chi Memorial Hospital- Georgia.



Dr. Kadrie works at Memorial Sleep Center in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.