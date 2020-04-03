Dr. Tarek Abou-Ghazala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abou-Ghazala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Abou-Ghazala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tarek Abou-Ghazala, MD
Dr. Tarek Abou-Ghazala, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine|University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Abou-Ghazala's Office Locations
Virginia Cardiovascular Group12330 Pinecrest Rd Ste 125, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (571) 470-7690
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tarek Abou Ghazala is a great doctor. He is the best. He made my Mother feel safe and treat by a trusted Family member. People at the office are very nice, kind, caring and smiling which provide good atmosphere for the patients. My mother does not trust or listen to any advice except what Dr. Abou Ghazala recommends. He is very knowledgeable, professional and thorough. I was very impressed with the time, care and treatment he provided to my mother. My mother owes her life to Dr. Abou Ghazala, she might not be alive if he did not convince her to go to the hospital and follow his diagnosis and recommended the treatment. I am very grateful for Dr. Abou Ghazala. Thank you so much for all your effort and your staff effort.
About Dr. Tarek Abou-Ghazala, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology Research Institute|Interventional Cardiology Research Institute|University of Missouri at Columbia|University of Missouri at Columbia
- Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Damascus University
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine|University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
