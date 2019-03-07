Dr. Abuelem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarek Abuelem, MD
Overview of Dr. Tarek Abuelem, MD
Dr. Tarek Abuelem, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sherwood, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.
Dr. Abuelem works at
Dr. Abuelem's Office Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute6020 Warden Rd Ste 100, Sherwood, AR 72120 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abuelem?
Dr.Abuelem is an excellent surgeon. My pain stopped as soon as he did my surgery. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Tarek Abuelem, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1588984223
Education & Certifications
- Arkansas Neuroscience Institute
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- CHI St. Vincent North
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abuelem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abuelem using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abuelem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abuelem works at
Dr. Abuelem speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Abuelem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuelem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuelem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuelem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.