Overview of Dr. Tarek Alshafie, MD

Dr. Tarek Alshafie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cairo Faculty Of Med Cairo Egypt and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Alshafie works at Vascular & Endovascular Associates Of New Jersey in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

