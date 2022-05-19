Dr. Tarek Ammar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ammar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Ammar, MD
Overview
Dr. Tarek Ammar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Ammar works at
Locations
Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 970-6493
Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada - Henderson10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 970-6494
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amman is awesome he is always so pleasant, knowledgeable, professional, friendly and efficient. I recommend him to everyone. The staff is is incredibly organized , in particular Nikki, she was extremely helpful, she made me feel so comfortable and taken care of, kudos on a stellar employee.
About Dr. Tarek Ammar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ammar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ammar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ammar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ammar has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ammar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ammar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ammar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.