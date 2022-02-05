Overview of Dr. Tarek Bittar, MD

Dr. Tarek Bittar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Bittar works at Tarek Bittar MD in Valencia, CA with other offices in Porter Ranch, CA and Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.