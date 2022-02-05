Dr. Tarek Bittar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bittar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Bittar, MD
Overview of Dr. Tarek Bittar, MD
Dr. Tarek Bittar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Bittar's Office Locations
Tarek Bittar MD25751 McBean Pkwy Ste 215, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (818) 256-1948
Ileana Pat Inc.19950 Rinaldi St Ste 101D, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (661) 253-3399
Diabetes Education Office15031 Rinaldi St, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-8051
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
After completely blowing out my shoulder (rotator), Dr. Bittar did my surgery. He was cautious before the surgery and made no promises because of how extreme it was. Nine months post surgery I am doing great. Is he a bit "cocky" as others have stated? Sure. Though I see it as confidence. I'll continue to go back to him for my orthopedic issues.
About Dr. Tarek Bittar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902822760
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
Dr. Bittar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bittar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bittar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bittar has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bittar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bittar speaks Arabic.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bittar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bittar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bittar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bittar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.