Overview of Dr. Tarek Darwish, MD

Dr. Tarek Darwish, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Darwish works at Ammar Khalifa MD LLC in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Lenexa, KS and Grandview, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Mellitus and Secondary along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.