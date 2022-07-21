Overview of Dr. Tarek El-Sawy, MD

Dr. Tarek El-Sawy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.



They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.