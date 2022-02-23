Overview

Dr. Tarek Fakhouri, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Fakhouri works at Skin Cancer Specialists in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX, Katy, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.